Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aaron Hockly, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.
Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Fund Manager
Thank you. (foreign language) We are very pleased with the detailed Vital's results for the 6 months ended December 31, 2020, a period of significant achievement, including increased earnings, ongoing portfolio improvements, developments continued and commenced, our potential development pipeline increased, gearing reduced and debt extended. These achievements have enabled a distribution guidance upgrade for the second half of this financial year.
I will provide a short overview of Vital and some highlights from the half year. Richard Roos will provide a portfolio update, including extensive leasing and asset recycling. Chris Adams will provide an update on Vital's current development pipeline, which was expanded during the half year as well as provide
Half Year 2021 Vital Healthcare Property Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...