Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Fund Manager



Thank you. (foreign language) We are very pleased with the detailed Vital's results for the 6 months ended December 31, 2020, a period of significant achievement, including increased earnings, ongoing portfolio improvements, developments continued and commenced, our potential development pipeline increased, gearing reduced and debt extended. These achievements have enabled a distribution guidance upgrade for the second half of this financial year.



I will provide a short overview of Vital and some highlights from the half year. Richard Roos will provide a portfolio update, including extensive leasing and asset recycling. Chris Adams will provide an update on Vital's current development pipeline, which was expanded during the half year as well as provide