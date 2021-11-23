Nov 23, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust 2021 AGM. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Stuart, Independent Chair. Please go ahead.



Graham Robert Stuart - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Independent Chairman of Vital Healthcare Management Limited



(foreign language) A warm greeting to all attending today, and special greetings to those of you overseas, we hope before too long, we can welcome you back to New Zealand. Welcome, everyone, to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. My name is Graham Stuart, I am the Independent Chair of Vital Healthcare Property Trust.



Vital Supervisor has appointed me as Chair of this meeting. As you are aware, we are hosting this virtual meeting this year and this is our first fully virtual meeting. Please accept our apologies in advance if we experience any technological issues or if the meeting flow is different from usual. Today's meeting is being held online via the Computershare online meetings platform.



This allows unitholders,