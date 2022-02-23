Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Fund Manager



(foreign language) Welcome to Vital's Interim Results Call. With me today is CFO, Michael Groth; as well as Richard Roos, Executive Director of Portfolio; and Chris Adams, Executive Director of Development. Other than some minor issues this morning, we are yet to have significant technology issues after 2 years of these remote calls from 4 different locations. But as always, our apologies, if any occur.



Following acquisitions, developments, and revaluation gains recorded over the half year, Vital now holds a $3 billion portfolio of health care assets, 27% in New Zealand and 73% in Australia. Vital provides unitholders with exposure to high-quality assets across both countries and a significant exposure to Australian dollar-denominated assets and earnings. It is also