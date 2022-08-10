Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust Full Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aaron Hockly, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.
Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Senior VP of New Zealand & Vital Fund Manager
(foreign language) Welcome to Vital's FY '22 Results Call. My name is Aaron Hockly, Fund Manager, Vital Healthcare Property Trust. With me today is CFO, Michael Groth; as well as Richard Roos, Executive Director of Portfolio; and Chris Adams, Executive Director of Developments. This is the first time in over 2 years we've been together for our results call, and it is great to have my Australian colleagues here in [Akaroa] to meet with investors over the next 2 days.
We will run through highlights from the year, which included the highest levels of profit, distributions per unit, equity raised and property transactions in Vital's 2-decade history. As always, we will provide an opportunity for questions at the end of the call by
