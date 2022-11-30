Nov 30, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Graham Robert Stuart - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Independent Chairman of Vital Healthcare Management Limited



(foreign language) Welcome, everyone, to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. This is the unitholders' meeting. My role here is to facilitate unitholders, having the opportunity to express views, ask questions and say anything they want to say. So I see myself as more of the custodian of the meeting than the chair, but my name is Graham Stuart, and I am the Independent Chair of Vital Healthcare Property Trust, and Vital's supervisor have appointed me as the Chair of this meeting.



As you are aware, we're holding this meeting in-person in Auckland as well as via Computershare's virtual meeting platform. Unitholders, proxies and guests can attend this meeting either in-person or virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting and read the associated company documents. In addition, unitholders and their proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit their votes. Holding this meeting in-person and online should provide our unitholders with