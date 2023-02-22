Feb 22, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vital Healthcare Property Trust HY '23 Interim Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Aaron Hockly, Fund Manager.



Aaron G. B. Hockly - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Senior VP of New Zealand & Vital Fund Manager



Welcome to Vital's 2023 Interim Results Call.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the recent natural disasters in New Zealand. Although there has been minimal damage to Vital's properties, our thoughts are with those impacted, including several of our tenants and the families of our staff. Vital and Northwest have donated to the Red Cross to support emergency relief.



These results highlight how we have continued to deliver on our core business strategies for our unitholders. The benefit of Vital's defensive sector and the managers' defensive strategy become more obvious in times like these have heightened economic uncertainty and rapidly changing market conditions. Vital continues to have an enviable and