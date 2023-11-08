Nov 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Graham Robert Stuart - Vital Healthcare Property Trust - Independent Chairman of Northwest Healthcare Properties Management Limited



Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Vital Healthcare Property Trust. On behalf of the Board of the Manager and the management team, I'd like to extend a very warm welcome for those of you in the room here and online. My name is Graham Stuart, and I'm the Independent Chair of Vital Healthcare Property Trust.



Vital's Supervisor has appointed me as the chair to this meeting. As you're aware, we are holding this meeting in person in Auckland, as well as via Computershare's virtual meeting platform. Unitholders, proxy holders and guests can attend the meeting in person or virtually. All attendees can watch live, the webcast of the meeting, and read the associated company documents. Holding this meeting in person and online provides our unitholders with a maximum ability to participate in the meeting from wherever they are located. During the meeting, I will invite questions in relation to 3 formal addresses. Vital's FY '23 accounts, the proposed reelection of Dr.