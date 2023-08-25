Aug 25, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Dean Banks - Ventia Services Group Limited - MD, Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining Ventia's Half Year Results for 2023. A warm welcome to everyone on the call. I am Dean Banks, proud and privileged to be the Group CEO of Ventia. I'm joined today by Stuart Hooper, Ventia's CFO.



Following the presentation, Stuart and I will be happy to take questions. I trust the presentation will demonstrate a successful half year, we have delivered upon what we said we would do, providing a solid platform for growth.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we present to you today, the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation. We acknowledge and respect their ancient and ongoing connection to the lands, waters and communities on all lands in which Ventia operates across Australia and New Zealand. I want to pay my respects to the traditional custodians and their Elders, past and present. We also recognize and celebrate the heritage and culture of New Zealand, where our team is engaged with the local Iwi and communities across the