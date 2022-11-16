Nov 16, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, dbVIC. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from Vection Technologies from Australia.



Before I introduce our speaker -- speakers, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box to the left of the slides.



(Conference Instructions) On a final note, all of those presentations are recorded and can be accessed via the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Gianmarco Biagi, CEO; and Gianmarco Orgnoni, who's CSO and CMO of Vection Technologies, which trades on the ASX under symbol VR1, and in the US on the OT market under the symbol VCTNY.



Over to you.



Gianmarco Biagi - Vection Technologies Limited - CEO & MD



Okay. Good morning to all, and thank you for attending this presentation. My name is Gianmarco Biagi and I'm the CEO of Vection Technologies Limited. Joining me today from Perth in Australia is Gianmarco Orgnoni, the company's CSO and