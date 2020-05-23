May 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

(audio in progress) virtual health conference on May 1, 2020. We've got Visioneering Technologies up next. And Visioneering Technologies is an innovative eyecare company committed to redefining vision. Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue multifocal contact lens. And VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eyecare issues.



On the line from Atlanta, where's it quite late over there, we have Dr. Stephen Snowdy, who's the CEO. Dr. Snowdy is a scientist, serial entrepreneur, and medical venture capitalist with 17 years of experience in life science investing and executive management. He previously served as CEO at Abby Med, a start-up pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of a novel class of cancer drugs. He was also Chairman, CEO of Calosyn Pharma, a Phase 2 osteoarthritis company, and was a partner for several years at a top-tier medical venture capital firm.



Stephen, I might throw to you. You can take it