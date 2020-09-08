Sep 08, 2020 - Sep 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Steven Snodey, CEO of Visioneering Technologies Limited.



Stephen Snodey - Visioneering Technologies Inc. - CEO



Ready for taking the time, we can go straight to slide 3 in the interest of time. I'm Steven Snodey. I'm the Chief Executive of Visioneering Technologies. We are in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. I've been on the Board of the company since 2009, and CEO at the company since 2013.



I am a scientist by training. I have a doctorate in neuroscience, MBA, and finance, and 17 years of experience in health care and life sciences, investing an executive management. We also have on board Tony Sommer in charge of our sales and marketing.



Tony is our Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. I'm actually on slide 3. If we could move to slides 3. Tony Sommer, before he was at VTI headed up a 250 person sales force at one of the largest contact lens companies in the world, Bausch & Lomb. So very happy to have Tony on board