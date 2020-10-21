Oct 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft, and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Stephen Snowdy. He is the Executive Director & CEO of Visioneering Technologies. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is VTI on the ASX.



Stephen, thank you for joining me today. How are you doing?



Stephen Snowdy - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Absolutely. Happy to do it. Thank you.



Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



It's great to have you. Look, we missed having you on. You did a panel with us back in August. Then, it's been three months. I mean, so it was too much (multiple speakers)--



Stephen Snowdy - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



We've got to take a break. That was a lot of work there and we do have a company to run here and pandemic to deal with. So took a little break and I'm back.



Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



