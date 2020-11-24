Nov 24, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jared Sim - StockPal - Analyst



Welcome viewers to Q&A with StockPal. Today we got the CEO of Visioneering Technologies, Dr. Stephen Snowdy, with us.



Hi, Dr. Stephen. How are you doing today?



Stephen Snowdy - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEO



Hey, good morning. Good to talk to you.



Questions and Answers:

- StockPal - AnalystGreat to have you for the show. So first, give the viewers a good head start. What is the whole company all about?- Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEOSo at Visioneering Technologies, we are about helping people and making money and returning value to our shareholders. Specifically, we are a contact lens company. So, what we do is give people better vision.We're also a growing global company. We could be described that way. We IPO-ed in Australia on ASX in 2017. At the time, we only sold our products in one country, and 2016 was a $200,000 year for us. Fast-forward to now, we sell our products