Visioneering Technologies Inc SNN Network Webcast Transcript

Steven Snowdy - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CEO & Executive Director



Hey, everybody. Steven Snowdy here with Visioneering Technologies. I'm the Chief Executive of the company. I would like to thank you for joining the presentation.



I've been with the company in some form since 2008. I've been CEO of the company since 2013, prior to which I was Chairman of the company. I have a background in science. I have a doctorate in neurobiology and 17 years of experience in life sciences, investing, and executive management.



Importantly, we also have on a team Tony Sommer as our Senior VP of Sales and Marketing whose experience is extremely relevant to what we're doing. Tony came to VTI after having led one of the largest sales forces in the eye care industry that of Bausch & Lomb Vision Care division in the United