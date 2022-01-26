Jan 26, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Brian Lane - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Melanie. Good morning, good day, and good evening, everyone. My name is Brian Lane, I am the CFO of Visioneering Technologies. Along with my colleagues Tony Sommer, our Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer, I'm happy to have this opportunity to speak with you and to communicate the progress we are making.



This past quarter, and in fact, last fiscal year has been an exciting and productive time for VTI. We have again set a net revenue record in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which culminated in a record net revenue for the full fiscal year, exceeding our projections.



Before we get into those details, though, I'll start by providing a brief background on the company and an update on our organization. Again, we welcome you to the quarterly investor call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, our fourth fiscal quarter of the year. And we remind you that we may be making forward-looking statements during the call and ask that you keep this in mind if we use this