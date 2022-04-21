Q1 2022 Visioneering Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Visioneering Technologies Q1 2021 quarterly investor conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brian Lane, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Brian Lane - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - COO and CFO



Good morning, good day, and good evening, everyone. My name is Brian Lane, I'm the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of Visioneering Technologies. Along with my colleagues, Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer; Mike Tilleli, our National Sales Director; and Heather Hale, our Controller, I'm happy to have this opportunity to speak with you and to communicate the progress our company is making. Before we get into those details, though, we'll start with Heather providing a brief background on the company, and then I'll give an update on our organization. Heather?



Heather Hale - Visioneering Technologies, Inc. - Controller



Hello, and welcome to our quarterly investor call for