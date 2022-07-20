Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Visioneering Technologies Q2 2022 quarterly investor conference call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brian Lane, CFO. Please go ahead.
Brian Lane - Visioneering Technologies Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, good day and good evening, everyone. My name is Brian Lane and I am the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of Visioneering Technologies. Along with my colleagues, Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer, and Heather Hale, our Vice President and Controller, I'm happy to have this opportunity to speak with you and to communicate the progress our company is making.
Before we get into those details, though, we'll start with Heather providing a brief background on the company.
Heather Hale - Visioneering Technologies Inc. - Controller
Hello, and welcome to our quarterly investor call
Q2 2022 Visioneering Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...