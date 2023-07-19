Q2 2023 Visioneering Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Brian Lane - Visioneering Technologies Inc. - COO & CFO



Thank you, Rachel. Good morning and good day and good evening, everyone. My name is Brian Lane, as Rachel said, and I'm the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of Visioneering Technologies. Along with my colleagues, Dr. Ashley Tuan, our Chief Medical Officer; Mike Tilleli, our National Sales Director; and Heather Hale, our Vice President and Controller, I'm happy to have this opportunity to speak with you and communicate the progress our company is making.



Before I get into those details, though, I will start with Heather providing a brief background on the company.



Heather Hale - Visioneering Technologies Inc. - VP, Controller



Hello, and welcome to our quarterly investor call for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, our second