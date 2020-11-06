Viva Leisure Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Bruce Glanville - Viva Leisure Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this, the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Viva Leisure Limited, the second meeting of members since our listing of the company on the ASX. It's our first virtual meeting through the platform provided by our share registrars, Link Market Services. I'm Bruce Glanville, Chairman of the company and in turn, Chairman of this meeting.



[Arisen] of the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering and encourage attendance online. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders being affected. If this occurs, I shall advise accordingly.



I declare a quorum present. I'm joined at the meeting by Susan Forrester AM, Non-Executive Director; Mark McConnell, Non-Executive Director; Rhys Holleran, Non-Executive Director; and Harry Konstantinou, Managing Director and CEO. In addition, we are joined by Kym Gallagher, the CFO and Company Secretary. We