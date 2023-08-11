Full Year 2023 Viva Leisure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Harry Konstantinou - Viva Leisure Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on the conference call today for Viva Leisure's FY2023 full-year result presentation. I'm joined today by our CFO, Mr. Kym Gallagher. This morning various documents, including an investor presentation, which we'll be referring to today were uploaded to the ASX. This presentation is being webcast on openbriefing.com, and will be available for replay on the Viva Leisure investor website later today.



The agenda for today's presentation will commence with some highlights and general commentary on the full year results, followed by Kym, providing more detailed information on the actual financial result and details on our capital allocation strategy, following which I will provide an update on our business strategy and outlook following some impressive results, following a successful strategy review and trial in FY2023 that we expect to expand on in FY24. And finally, we will complete the presentation with a quick run-through on our brands and segments.



At the back of the