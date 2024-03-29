Mar 29, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Shaojun Su - China Pacific Insurance(Group)Co. - Ltd. - Joint Company Secretary



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CPIC 2023 Results Announcement Event. I'm Shaojun Su, CPIC Group Board Secretary. At this time, the event is held in both Shanghai and Guangzhou. We're going to give you an introduction of our results last year and also listen to your suggestions and ideas to enhance the rise of small- and medium-sized investors, we are also broadcasting this event online. And also you can check our website to play back this event afterwards.



First of all, I will introduce the executives. We have on the Shanghai side, Mr. Fu Fan; CPIC Group Board Chairman; and Ms. Pan Yanhong, Chairman of CPIC Life; and Mr. Yu Bin, CPIC Group Deputy General Manager; and Mr. Zhang Yuanhan, Chief Actuary and CFO of CPIC Group. And also on the Guangzhou side, Mr. Zhao Yonggang, CPIC Group President; and Mr. Gu Yue, CPIC P&C Chairman; and Mr. Ma Xin, CPIC Group Deputy Vice President, and Mr. Su Gang, CIO of CPIC Group. And our independent directors will also