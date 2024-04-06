Box Inc (BOX) Director Dana Evan Sells 11,000 Shares

Box Inc (BOX, Financial), a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Dana Evan sold 11,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. Dana Evan, who has served in various capacities within the company, completed the transaction which was officially filed with the SEC. The insider's trades over the past year show a total of 11,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Box Inc (BOX) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the day of the sale, shares of Box Inc were trading at $28.47, giving the company a market cap of $4.088 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 42.27, above the industry median of 27.31 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $28.47 and the GuruFocus Value of $32.28, Box Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

