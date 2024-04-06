Executive Chairman David Schlanger of Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) has sold 71,272 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.8 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,694,083.6.

Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial) is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. The company offers employer-sponsored fertility benefits for employees and their partners who are seeking to start a family. Progyny's services include access to a premier network of fertility specialists, smart cycle plans, and personalized guidance and support from Patient Care Advocates.

Over the past year, David Schlanger has sold a total of 1,060,000 shares of Progyny Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Progyny Inc shows a pattern of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Progyny Inc shares were trading at $37.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.681 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.53, which is above the industry median of 25.89 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.55, with a GF Value of $68.67, indicating that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

