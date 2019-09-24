Sep 24, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Warehouse Group Full Year Results 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joan Withers, Chair.
Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair
Good morning, everyone. I am Joan Withers. I am Chair of The Warehouse Group, and I'd like to welcome you to our financial year '19 results update. And with me this morning, I have our group Chief Executive, Nick Grayston; and our group CFO, Jonathan Oram.
Nick Grayston - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CEO
Good morning.
Jonathan Oram - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CFO
Morning.
Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair
And on behalf of the board I have to say, we are delighted to be delivering a result which is probably one of our strongest from a profitability
Full Year 2019 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 24, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...