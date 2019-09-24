Full Year 2019 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Warehouse Group Full Year Results 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joan Withers, Chair.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair



Good morning, everyone. I am Joan Withers. I am Chair of The Warehouse Group, and I'd like to welcome you to our financial year '19 results update. And with me this morning, I have our group Chief Executive, Nick Grayston; and our group CFO, Jonathan Oram.



Nick Grayston - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning.



Jonathan Oram - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CFO



Morning.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair



And on behalf of the board I have to say, we are delighted to be delivering a result which is probably one of our strongest from a profitability