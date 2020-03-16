Interim 2020 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 08:15PM GMT

Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair



Good morning, and welcome to this The Warehouse Group's interim results presentation. I certainly appreciate given this period of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility that you've taken the time to join us this morning. With me, and I'm joined with us, Chair of the Warehouse Group, I have our group CEO, Nick Grayston; and our group CFO, Jonathan Oram.



Nick Grayston - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning.



Jonathan Oram - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CFO



Good morning.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Chair



I'll talk firstly about our performance for the half year, and the