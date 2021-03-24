Half Year 2021 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Hello, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to The Warehouse Group 2021 Interim Results. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm Chair of the Board of The Warehouse Group. And with me on the call today, I have our Warehouse Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Grayston; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Oram.



Nick Grayston - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning.



Jonathan Oram - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CFO



Good morning.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Now I'm going to just start by providing some of the highlights of the half year that we're reviewing. And so to Slide 4, the