Mar 24, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Warehouse Group Limited FY '21 Interim Results. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your Chair, Ms. Joan Withers. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair
Hello, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to The Warehouse Group 2021 Interim Results. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm Chair of the Board of The Warehouse Group. And with me on the call today, I have our Warehouse Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Grayston; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Oram.
Nick Grayston - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CEO
Good morning.
Jonathan Oram - The Warehouse Group Limited - Group CFO
Good morning.
Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair
Now I'm going to just start by providing some of the highlights of the half year that we're reviewing. And so to Slide 4, the
Half Year 2021 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 24, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...