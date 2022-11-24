Warehouse Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Erin Vercoe -



(technical difficulty) for the Warehouse Group. Before I hand you over to our Chair for the opening of the meeting, I'd like to cover a few points of housekeeping and safety.



In the event of a fire or other emergency, if we need to evacuate the building, please follow the directions of our staff. The fire exits are located behind me through the main door to the left-hand side and at the very back of the room.



The assembly point is on the lawn in the front of the building. Bathrooms are available through the main door and the foyer to my left. If you need voting forms, the team at Computershare will be able to help you at the end of the meeting.



Finally, following today's meeting, the Board, management and team members look forward to you joining us for refreshments in the adjacent room. Thank you, and I now invite the Chair to open the meeting.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Thank you very much, Erin. (foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for joining us.