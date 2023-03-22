Half Year 2023 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 08:15PM GMT

Joan Withers -



Tena koutou and good morning. Welcome to The Warehouse Group FY '23 interim results for the 6 months ended 29th of January 2023. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm Chair of The Warehouse Group. And with me on the call today, I have our Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Grayston; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Oram.



Turning to Slide 4. I'll start with my update. And as we kick off today, I'd like to begin by acknowledging all of those impacted by the recent catastrophic Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, in particularly those who've lost loved ones or have seen their homes devastated. We're very proud of our own teams who've stepped up coming into store to serve our customers and distribute large quantities of goods to those and communities who really need them.



I'll make a special mention to our