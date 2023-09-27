Full Year 2023 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 08:15PM GMT

Tena koutou, and good morning. Welcome to The Warehouse Group's annual results announcement for the year ending 30 July 2023. I'm Joan Withers, Chair of The Warehouse Group. And with me this morning I have our Group CEO, Nick Grayston; and our CFO, Jonathan Oram.



I'm going to go through the introductory part of the presentation, including giving detail on our final dividend, and Nick will provide narrative on our strategic reprioritization and the actions that we took in the second half of the financial year to maximize EBIT. He will also cover high-level divisional outcomes and specific actions being deployed to address the significant operating loss we have experienced on Torpedo7 this year. Jonathan will then go through the detailed financials, and I will conclude with our reading of the trading environment that we are facing for the