Karin Coleman, Chief Operating Officer of HCI Group Inc's subsidiary, sold 23,000 shares of HCI Group Inc (HCI, Financial) on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $115.62 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,659,260.

HCI Group Inc is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in homeowners' insurance, with additional operations in reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. The company's primary business involves the provision of property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 6 insider sells and 2 insider buys.

On the valuation front, HCI Group Inc's shares were trading at $115.62 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.158 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.23, which is above the industry median of 12.185 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.52, with a current share price of $115.62 and a GF Value of $76.17. This indicates that HCI Group Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

