Q4 2023 Wrkr Ltd Activities Report Presentation Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 28, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Trent Lund

Wrkr Ltd - CEO

* Karen Gilmour

Wrkr Ltd - CFO



=====================

Trent Lund - Wrkr Ltd - CEO



Oh yeah. Hope that's come up for everybody to see. All right. So good morning. Thank you very much for taking your time to come and listen to our update on what is the close out of the fourth quarter of FY23 for June. Delighted that you could make it. Myself, Trent Lund, CEO of Wrkr, and of course, Karen Gilmour, our CFO.



What we proposed to do this morning is we'll run through an update. I want to take this chance to do a reminder for people and level set about the core premise of the business and what we do. We will be putting this recording up on our website. That'll give people an opportunity to come back and look at it.



We'll run through the presentation and then at the end, I'm trying to leave as much time as possible for open Q&A. For those who've been engaging in these calls will know I'm fairly