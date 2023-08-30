Full Year 2023 Wrkr Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Trent Lund - Wrkr Limited - CEO and Executive Director



Appreciate your patience, everyone. I think we can kick off given it staying it's being recorded, everybody else will get a chance to pick it up. So let's jump straight in. We'll let others can come as they go. So again, a reminder, we are recording today's session. It will be posted on our website under our investor hub. And if you go into that, you'll be able to follow the recording. And if you have any other additional questions that I'm not able to cover today, please just put them in and you'll see from some of the last presentations, I do make those public and make sure that response is available to everybody.



Okay. So, let's kick off. Welcome to Wrkr's 2023 full year results presentation. Myself, Trent Lund, the CEO of Wrkr, and Karen Gilmour, our CFO, will both take you through this presentation. And bear with me, what we'd like to do is take -- it's just quickly go through the highlights from my perspective. Karen's going to take you through a level of depth of our financial results. I know we covered a lot in our quarterly. It's one