Full Year 2020 WISR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:15PM GMT

Anthony Nantes - Wisr Ltd. - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Wisr FY20 results presentation. I'm Anthony Nantes, the CEO. Great to be joining you all this morning. Alongside me on the call this morning is Andrew Goodwin, our CFO. I hope you're all well and your families are staying safe during these -- I hate to use the overused phrase, but these unprecedented times. So I hope everyone's families are well and everyone's doing well.



It's a very pleasing time to be presenting results, certainly after the hard work from the last few years getting us to where we are at the moment. And particularly, on the back of the year that we've just had, which really -- when we think back through the fees that we've had building this company, it's really been all about getting us into the position that we're in now and giving us a chance to really go and build something of a real size and scale impact in Australia.



I think we have achieved that. And this last year in particular, I think what the team has done in terms of executing against our strategy and setting ourselves up for some very