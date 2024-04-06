DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), a medical device company, specializes in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, trend information, and alerts to help prevent both high and low blood sugar levels. According to a recent SEC filing, Michael Brown, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of DexCom Inc (DXCM), sold 2,624 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $140.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $367,464.96. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,647 shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Brown is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of DexCom Inc (DXCM) stands at $53.47 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 105.88, which is above the industry median of 27.85 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc (DXCM) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, with the stock trading at $140.04 and the GF Value at $157.40. This indicates that DexCom Inc is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

