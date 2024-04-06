Insider Sell: COO Stephen Branstetter Sells 5,737 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, has recently seen a transaction from one of its top executives. COO Stephen Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Smartsheet Inc is known for its software solutions that enable teams to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work across the business, helping them move faster and achieve more. The company's platform is widely used for collaboration and work management, providing users with an intuitive interface and real-time visibility into their projects. Stephen Branstetter’s recent transaction involved the sale of 5,737 shares at a price of $38.22 per share. This transaction has contributed to the insider selling trend observed over the past year at Smartsheet Inc, where there have been a total of 25 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. 1773937103302979584.png The market cap of Smartsheet Inc stands at $5.290 billion, reflecting the company's significant presence in the software industry. Despite the insider selling activity, the stock's valuation suggests that it may be undervalued. With a share price of $38.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.10, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.68, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics. 1773937119455244288.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation. The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and market conditions when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.