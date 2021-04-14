Full Year 2021 Zeder Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Johann Le Roux - Zeder Investments Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder full-year results presentation. My name is Johann Le Roux, and I am the CEO of Zeder Investments. In terms of our agenda today, I will be discussing some noteworthy transactions.



This will relate to some disposals during the year, also share buybacks, and special dividends. I'll then discuss our financial results, the impact of COVID on our business, as well as our latest sum-of-the-parts update. I'll spend some time on our portfolio assets to give you a bit of a feel for how they've done during this period, and then I'll spend some time in terms of the prospects for Zeder and strategy.



Yeah, I'll refer to the cautionary release earlier this morning. And there will be a questions session after that. And please, may I ask that you can send your questions to the e-mail on your screen during the presentation so that we can answer your questions timeously at the end.



In terms of noteworthy transactions during the year, it's been a very, very busy year for Zeder. One often