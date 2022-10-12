Half Year 2023 Zeder Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johann le Roux - Zeder Investments Limited - CEO & Financial Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder interim results presentation. My name is Johann le Roux and I'll today be taking you through a short presentation of what's transpired at Zeder since our year-end results at February 28 this year.



On the agenda for today, I'll discuss some noteworthy transactions. Most of these have already been presented to the market, but they do fall within our interim period. So I'll briefly touch on them. I'll discuss our strategy that's remain the same.



Our interim results, which is basically our -- some of the past and some valuation amendments. Spend some time on our portfolio, our two remaining assets result in Capespan. And then briefly on prospects. And then we'll be able to answer your questions. So please, if you've got any questions throughout the presentation, please e-mail to the email address on your screen.



So in terms of noteworthy transactions, the disposal of our investment in Agrivision Africa. We've signed agreements. And we've sold our 100%