The recent collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge has put a strain on commodity exports from a crucial East Coast port, significantly impacting US coal shipments. This event, coupled with the declining iron ore prices due to reduced demand from China, and a surge in oil-and-gas industry deals, marks a tumultuous period in global commodity markets.

Last week's incident has particularly disrupted coal exports, with the Port of Baltimore being a major hub, accounting for 28% of the US's total shipments last year. The closure of the port for cleanup operations is expected to affect export volumes significantly, as reported by the US Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, iron ore prices are under pressure, potentially dropping below $100 a metric ton for the first time since early this year. This is largely due to the ongoing property crisis in China, which has dampened demand. Though certain sectors within the Chinese steel market show resilience, overall growth is hindered without significant policy changes from Beijing.

In the oil-and-gas sector, the year has kicked off with robust dealmaking activity, the strongest in five years, totaling over $84 billion in mergers and acquisitions. This follows a series of significant deals in the previous year, highlighting the industry's strategic moves to secure new drilling sites.

The agricultural sector is also seeing shifts, with US farmers planting 5% less corn, opting instead for soybeans due to its higher price and demand for its oil in renewable diesel production. This change reflects the broader market dynamics and supply-demand considerations.

Furthermore, the anticipated supercharged hurricane season in the Atlantic poses additional risks to commodities, potentially affecting oil and natural gas production, as well as major agricultural crops in the southern US.

As these developments unfold, they underscore the interconnectedness of global commodity markets and the various factors influencing them, from infrastructure incidents to environmental conditions and industry trends.