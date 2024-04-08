Toyota (TM) Sees Record Performance in CEO Koji Sato's First Year

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, Financial) has experienced unparalleled success in the first year under CEO Koji Sato, marking the company's best performance since its leadership change last April. This achievement has led to the company's shares doubling, outperforming the Nikkei 225 Stock Average by 60 percentage points as of the recent Friday close. This surge represents the most significant lead over the Nikkei since Toyota Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Sales Co. merged in 1982, forming the current Toyota Motor Corp., with share prices adjusted for dividends.

While Toyota's shares have seen accelerated growth this year, it contrasts with electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial), which has seen a 29% decline. However, with a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 11 times and a price-to-book ratio of about 1.6 times, Toyota maintains a valuation that is not considered overvalued, either in comparison to other companies on the Nikkei 225 or globally.

As Sato enters his second year as CEO, he faces the challenge of enhancing corporate value amidst the rapidly evolving automotive industry. Factors such as a weaker yen, inventory shortages, and a market shift away from electric vehicles (EVs) have provided a tailwind for Toyota's stock price during Sato's initial year. Bloomberg Intelligence senior auto analyst Tatsuo Yoshida notes these contributing elements but also highlights upcoming challenges, including the aftermath of a safety scandal at some of Toyota's subsidiaries, potential struggles in increasing output or raising prices, and the possibility of a profit outlook reduction in the company's next earnings report.

Reflecting on the performance of Toyota's CEOs over their entire terms, Hiroshi Okuda leads, having outperformed the Nikkei by approximately 106 percentage points during his tenure from 1995 to 1999.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.