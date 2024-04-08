Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KCDMY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on 2024-04-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Do?

Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV manufactures and markets a wide range of paper-based products, including napkins, kitchen towels, disposable diapers, feminine-care pads, bathroom tissue, facial tissue, and hand towels. The company's business lines cover babies and infants, household products, feminine-care products, personal care, and healthcare. With a brand portfolio featuring Kleenex, Sanitas, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, and Kotex, Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV caters to markets in Mexico, the United States, Asia, and Central and South America.

A Glimpse at Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend History

Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has upheld a steadfast dividend payment track record since 2003, with distributions occurring quarterly. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.75% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.50%, indicating an anticipation of increased dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was a modest 0.40%. This figure rises to 1.10% per year over a five-year period, and to 2.00% over the past decade.

Considering Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for the company's stock is approximately 3.96%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's dividend, the dividend payout ratio is a critical metric, sitting at 0.43 as of 2023-12-31. This suggests that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings for future growth and stability. Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's profitability rank is a robust 9 out of 10, indicating strong earnings potential compared to peers. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade further supports its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's future dividend sustainability is also dependent on its growth metrics. The company's growth rank stands at an impressive 9 out of 10, signaling strong growth prospects. However, its revenue per share growth rate of 4.60% per year on average is weaker than 59.04% of global competitors. Moreover, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 5.00% per year and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30% show mixed performance relative to global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV's upcoming dividend, consistent historical payments, and moderate growth rates are key factors for investors to consider. The company's prudent payout ratio and strong profitability rank suggest a reliable dividend profile. However, investors should also weigh the mixed growth metrics when evaluating the long-term sustainability of dividends. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a comprehensive High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

