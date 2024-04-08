Unveiling Micron Technology (MU)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Micron Technology's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 6.51%, adding to a 3-month gain of 47.76%, yet the company posted a Loss Per Share of $3.45. With such dynamic market activity, investors are faced with the critical question: Is Micron Technology significantly overvalued? This valuation analysis aims to address this question and provide investors with a clearer picture of the stock's fair value.

Company Introduction

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial) stands as one of the semiconductor industry's giants, specializing in memory and storage solutions. The company's main revenue streams are from dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and, to a lesser extent, NAND flash chips. Micron Technology caters to a diverse global market, including data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and the automotive industry. When juxtaposed with the GF Value, which estimates a fair value of $55.77, Micron Technology's current stock price of $125.56 and a market cap of $139 billion suggest a significant overvaluation, prompting a deeper investigation into its intrinsic worth.

1774806600935174144.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique calculation of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections. If Micron Technology's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return could be disappointing. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests a potentially higher return. Currently, Micron Technology (MU, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued, which could lead to a lower long-term return compared to its future business growth.

1774806579028324352.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Micron Technology's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.63 is lower than 71.72% of its industry peers. This positions Micron Technology's financial strength at a score of 6 out of 10, indicating a reasonably stable balance sheet.

1774806619721461760.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of lower investment risk. Micron Technology has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years. However, with a revenue of $18.30 billion and a Loss Per Share of $3.45, coupled with an operating margin of -21.68%, the company's profitability rank is 7 out of 10. When it comes to growth, Micron Technology's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of -9.1% is concerning, placing it in a weaker position than 81.51% of its industry competitors.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its profitability efficiency. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC. For Micron Technology, the past 12 months have seen an ROIC of -6.95 and a WACC of 10.58, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1774806639032037376.png

Conclusion

In summary, Micron Technology (MU, Financial) appears significantly overvalued based on current assessments. The company maintains a fair financial condition and profitability but struggles with growth, ranking poorly compared to industry peers. To gain a deeper understanding of Micron Technology's financial health, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.