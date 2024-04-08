Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $126.31, Generac Holdings Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.13%, marked against a three-month change of -1.77%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Generac Holdings Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a particularly high Profitability and Growth rank, and a slightly lower but still strong Financial Strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Generac Holdings Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Generac Holdings Inc's Business

Generac Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $7.61 billion and sales of $4.02 billion, is a leading name in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets, offering standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. The majority of its sales are generated in the United States, and it boasts an operating margin of 9.61%. This diversified product range and strong market presence underscore Generac Holdings Inc's robust operational framework.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Generac Holdings Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.43, Generac Holdings Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Generac Holdings Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Generac Holdings Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 3.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Generac Holdings Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 18.5%, which outperforms better than 77.63% of 2772 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Moreover, Generac Holdings Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 1.3, and the rate over the past five years is 10.7. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Generac Holdings Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find Generac Holdings Inc an attractive option. With a GF Score that signals strong future returns, Generac Holdings Inc stands out as a compelling investment opportunity in the power generation sector.

