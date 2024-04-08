On March 28, 2024, SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) reported in a SEC filing that Executive Chairman and 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR, sold 19,363 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $72.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,396,726.82.

SEI Investments Co is a global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions. The company helps corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth by providing comprehensive, innovative, investment and investment-business solutions.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 749,896 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for SEI Investments Co shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, SEI Investments Co shares were trading at $72.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.352 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.58, which is above the industry median of 13.455 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $63.60, indicating that SEI Investments Co is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation trends.

