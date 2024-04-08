Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), a company that operates through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, VITAS Healthcare Corporation and Roto-Rooter, recently witnessed an insider sale. Executive Vice President Spencer Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 4,217 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Chemed Corp (CHE) indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with zero insiders buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 15 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend of insiders reducing their holdings in the company. On the valuation front, Chemed Corp (CHE) shares were trading at $641.65 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to $9.641 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.59, which is above both the industry median of 24.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, with a GF Value of $554.50, indicating that Chemed Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Chemed Corp's business includes its subsidiary VITAS Healthcare Corporation, which provides end-of-life care services, and Roto-Rooter, which offers plumbing and water cleanup services. The company's diverse operations have allowed it to maintain a presence in both the healthcare and service industries.

