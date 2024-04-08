Michael Kobayashi, President, Chief Capability Officer of Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial), sold 13,860 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $147.46 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,043,605.60.

Ross Stores Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States. The company offers in-season, name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at a significant discount to department and specialty store regular prices.

Over the past year, Michael Kobayashi has sold a total of 46,830 shares of Ross Stores Inc, without any recorded purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Ross Stores Inc shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ross Stores Inc were trading at $147.46 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $48.782 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.06, which is above the industry median of 18.42 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, with a GF Value of $129.19, indicating that Ross Stores Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with context regarding the stock's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Ross Stores Inc's stock.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filing.

