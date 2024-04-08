Market Overview

Today marked the beginning of a new quarter, following a strong start to the year for many stocks. However, the session ended mostly in the negative, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones by approximately 2-to-1 at both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 experienced a 1.0% drop, underperforming compared to last week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw declines, falling 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite managed a slight gain of 0.1%, buoyed by some mega-cap stocks and strength in the semiconductor sector, as evidenced by the 1.2% rise in the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX).

A significant increase in market rates put downward pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year note surged by 12 basis points to 4.33%, while the 2-year note yield rose by 10 basis points to 4.72%. This reaction in the Treasuries market followed economic data releases that challenged the market's expectations regarding rate cuts by the FOMC. Notably, the February Personal Spending and Income report and this morning's ISM Manufacturing data highlighted persistent inflation and stronger-than-expected manufacturing activity.

Out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, eight ended the day with losses. The real estate sector, sensitive to rate changes, was the hardest hit, dropping 1.8%. Conversely, the communication services sector saw a 1.5% gain, thanks to notable advances in Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, Financial). The energy sector also performed well, rising 0.8%, with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) contributing positively alongside higher commodity prices. WTI crude oil futures increased by 0.8% to $83.94/bbl, and natural gas futures saw a significant jump of 5.1% to $1.85/mmbtu.

S&P 500: +9.9% YTD

Nasdaq Composite: +9.2% YTD

S&P Midcap 400: +8.8% YTD

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +5.6% YTD

Russell 2000: +3.7% YTD

The S&P Global US Manufacturing Index dropped slightly to 51.9 in March from 52.2. Meanwhile, the March ISM Manufacturing Index rose to 50.3%, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the first time since September 2022. This data supports the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on rate cuts, reflecting ongoing business activity expansion, persistent high prices, and stable employment conditions. Additionally, February's total construction spending decreased by 0.3%, with a notable decline in nonresidential spending in both private and public sectors, despite a slight increase in new single-family construction.

Key economic reports scheduled for Tuesday include February Factory Orders and the JOLTS - Job Openings, both set to be released at 10:00 ET. Meanwhile, major markets in Europe and Asia had mixed closures, with the DAX, FTSE, and Hang Seng markets closed, the Nikkei down by 1.3%, and the Shanghai market up by 1.2%.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund has made the following transactions:

Reduce in XPAR:OR by 13.84%

Sold out in MBLY

Add in UNH by 10.95%

New position in BA

Market participants observed a mixed performance across major averages, with the Dow (DJI) experiencing a decline, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) managed a slight gain. Sector-wise, Communication Services and Energy sectors outperformed, contrasting with the downturns seen in Real Estate and Health Care. Additionally, Treasury yields saw an increase, indicating a dynamic shift in investor sentiment as the new quarter begins.

Gritstone bio (GRTS, Financial) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering, signaling a significant move in its capital-raising efforts. This development follows a period of restructuring within the company, highlighting its strategic adjustments in response to funding challenges and future validation pursuits.

AMD (AMD, Financial) has advised against a mini-tender offer from Tutanota, citing unfavorable terms and conditions. This stance underscores the company's cautious approach towards unsolicited acquisition attempts, reflecting on its valuation and market positioning amidst evolving industry dynamics.

PVH Corp. (PVH, Financial) released its Q4 earnings, surpassing expectations and providing a detailed outlook for the coming year. Despite anticipating a revenue decline, the company's projections and strategic directions suggest a focus on operational efficiency and market adaptation.

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) plans to reduce oil exports, redirecting supplies domestically. This move comes as oil prices reach a six-month high, influenced by global production adjustments and demand patterns, marking a significant development in the energy sector.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced the resignation of two independent directors amid antitrust scrutiny, reflecting the ongoing regulatory challenges and competitive dynamics within the media and entertainment industry.

Trump Media (DJT) experienced a notable stock decline following its recent public trading commencement. The company's financial disclosures reveal challenges in achieving profitability, underscoring the volatile nature of media and technology ventures.

Oil market analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs, have expressed a constructive outlook on the Canadian oil sector, highlighting companies like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ, Financial) and ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) for their strong cash flow generation and inventory depth.

The introduction of lab-grown meat faces legislative hurdles in several U.S. states, with debates centering around safety, economic, and consumer choice issues. Companies like Tyson (TSN, Financial) are involved in this emerging industry, navigating the complex regulatory landscape.

FedEx (FDX) grapples with the implications of losing a significant USPS contract to UPS, highlighting competitive pressures and strategic considerations within the logistics and delivery sector.

OpenAI's ChatGPT becomes accessible without login requirements, reflecting the company's efforts to broaden AI technology adoption and address privacy concerns. This development, backed by Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), signifies a pivotal moment in AI accessibility and application.

Google (GOOG, Financial)(GOOGL, Financial) commits to deleting data related to users' Incognito mode browsing histories, part of a legal settlement aimed at enhancing privacy protections and transparency around data collection practices.

Nucor Corporation (NUE, Financial) acquires Southwest Data Products, expanding its capabilities in data center infrastructure. This strategic move into Nucor Data Systems underscores the steel industry's diversification into technology-oriented solutions.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF, Financial) files for a mixed shelf offering, indicating its growth ambitions and financial strategy within the cannabis industry, amidst evolving regulatory and market landscapes.

