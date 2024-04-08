CTS Corp President & CEO Kieran O'Sullivan Sells 14,976 Shares

Kieran O'Sullivan, President & CEO of CTS Corp (CTS, Financial), sold 14,976 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. CTS Corp is a global manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components that offers products to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company aims to provide solutions that sense, connect, and move. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,006 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for CTS Corp shows that there have been no insider buys and four insider sells over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CTS Corp were trading at $47.13, giving the company a market cap of $1.420 billion. The price-earnings ratio of CTS Corp stands at 24.04, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 23.66 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With a share price of $47.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.18, CTS Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

