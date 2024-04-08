CTS Corp CFO Ashish Agrawal Sells 4,504 Shares

CTS Corp (CTS, Financial), a global designer and manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Agrawal, sold 4,504 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $47.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $212,138.4. Ashish Agrawal has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 16,501 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history for CTS Corp shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and four insider sells in the last twelve months. On the valuation front, CTS Corp's shares were trading at $47.1 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.420 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.04, slightly above the industry median of 23.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $42.18, CTS Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. CTS Corp specializes in providing sensing and control solutions to the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial, and computer markets. The company's products are designed to enable the detection, measurement, and control of physical properties such as temperature, pressure, and position, among others. CTS's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a key supplier in various demanding industries.

