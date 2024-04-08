Director Stanley Stern has sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA, Financial) on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $122,178.75.

Ormat Technologies Inc is a company that operates in the energy sector, focusing on geothermal and recovered energy power. The company is engaged in the design, development, building, owning, and operation of clean, renewable energy plants, primarily geothermal energy production. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Over the past year, Stanley Stern has sold a total of 3,743 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Ormat Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $66.95 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.928 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.14, which is above the industry median of 16.41 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, with a GF Value of $88.55, indicating that Ormat Technologies Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Ormat Technologies Inc may find this insider selling activity as a data point to consider in their analysis of the company's stock and its current valuation.

For more information on insider trades at Ormat Technologies Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link.

