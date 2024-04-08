George Davis, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN, Financial), has sold 24,602 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $88.34 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,173,352.68.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and product candidates that target various diseases and conditions, including genetic, neurological, and metabolic diseases.

Over the past year, George Davis has sold a total of 49,366 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $88.34 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 98.98, which is above the industry median of 29.5 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $88.34 and a GF Value of $105.47, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or future stock price movements.

